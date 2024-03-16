Tinubu To Improve Power Supply Infrastructure In 2024 With N340bn – Gbajabiamila

…Assures Nigeria of stable electricity supply

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the Federal Government made an allocation of N340 billion in the 2024 budget towards improving infrastructure in the power sector.

Speaking at the commissioning of two units of 20MVA injection substation in Surulere, Lagos, Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Wasiu Sanni Eshinlokun, said Tinubu is committed to ensuring improved electricity supply nationwide.

The Chief of Staff said the Tinubu administration is in constant interface with the stakeholders in the power sector towards addressing the multifaceted challenges impeding the stable supply of electricity.

He said: “Tinubu is also concerned about cases of energy theft, estimated billing and stealing of power infrastructure.

“Citizens must protect power infrastructure in their various communities as we expect the electricity distribution companies to address cases of estimated billing and poor meter distribution.

“As we always say, access to reliable electricity is not a privilege; it is a fundamental right that drives productivity, fosters innovation, and improves the quality of life for all citizens.

“I like that the mantra of Eko Disco resonates with that. While we celebrate this achievement today, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to build upon this success and continue to invest in projects that empower our people and propel our nation forward.

“Let this serve as a beacon of hope for what is to come in future. President Tinubu is working hard to ease the hardship being experienced by citizens.

“The President is committed to rolling out wage awards for workers, financial support for SMEs, Loans for students, unemployment benefits and many other social security programmes to improve living conditions for all Nigerians.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state, who was represented by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ognleye, said the state government would continue to work with critical stakeholders to ensure stable power supply.

The governor said: “In less than two years, there will be a segment of this city that would say fair well to darkness.

“Now that this infrastructure is here, please let us not do anything that will make the distribution company to start thinking twice when we call on them for partnership to resolve any situation.”