The Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola has said his principal assured that he will implement the recommendations of the upcoming national youth conference that will enhance national development.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Friday, Abiola said President Tinubu convoked the conference to give the youth the opportunity to contribute to the governance of the nation.

According to her, this is the very first time in Nigeria’s history that we’re having a conference specifically dedicated to young people where young people come together to influence the process of nation building and national development.

She said, “This is the very first time in our history that we’re having a conference specifically dedicated to young people. So, this time around, it is to have young people come together to influence the process of nation-building and national development. What do we, as young people, want to see?

“If you’re on social media if you watch TV often which I’m sure you do considering where you work and you listen to commentary on social issues and politics you definitely must have noticed that young people usually have so much to say, lots of recommendations to make about how they think governance should be done, how administration should be done, what they think is wrong with the country, what they think we need to do to fix the country.

“So, this is the renewed hope administration led by President Bola Tinubu saying let the young people come together and then put all of these recommendations together and the president has given his word that any recommendations made as a result of these deliberations that has to do with national development, that will move us closer to our goal of building the country of our dreams, these are recommendations that will be implemented.”

