Tinubu To IMF MD: We’ll Continue To Prioritise Poor, Vulnerable’s Welfare

President Bola Tinubu has assured that his administration will continue prioritising the welfare of the poor and most vulnerable even as the economic reforms bear fruit.

Tinubu gave this assurance on Wednesday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, paid him a courtesy call on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Acknowledging that the reforms had weakened Nigerians’ purchasing power, Tinubu said his administration would continue to provide social safety nets to cushion the unintended consequences.

A statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, while congratulating the IMF Chief on her election for a second term in office, Tinubu appreciated Georgieva’s support in implementing the reforms, calling for more institutional backing for stability and sustainable growth.

He said: “We have started seeing positive results from our reforms, and the Nigerian people now understand the need for them, but we have to reduce the hardship that has resulted from the implementation.

He emphasized the critical need for educational access saying “We have too many children out of school, and we know that education is a way out of hunger and poverty.

“That is why we are designing ways and incentives to keep these children in school, and we need your support for these kids who want to stay in school.”

The President stressed that substantial resources must be invested to stimulate the much-needed infrastructural development in the country. He further noted that Nigeria was working on tax reforms to stimulate the economy further.

