Tinubu To Igbo Political Leaders, Replicate Okpara’s Brand Of Politics

President Bola Tinubu has called on Igbo political leaders to emulate the late Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara’s model of national politics.

Speaking at the commissioning of the retrofitted and remodelled Michael Okpara Auditorium, President Tinubu said Dr Okpara’s politics launched the Igbo into national politics, which was good for the rapid development of the region.

The Commander-in-Chief, represented by the Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi, said the Okpara Auditorium was a landmark project given the political pedigree of late Okpara, but that the greatest honour to the late Premier was to emulate his legacy of galvanising and integrating Ndigbo to national politics.

According to the President’s representative, “I’m happy because just a few days back, I was with the president. I was discussing with him. And he had said something that touched me so much.

“His respect for His Excellency, the late Michael Opara. He said to me, Dave, ask your people to play the kind of politics that His Excellency, late Michael Okpara, played. He played in the centre.

He integrated the people of Southeast into the centre. That’s what he told me. And I’m happy that he’s being honoured today by the reason of this edifice renovated in his name and to be used in his name and in his memory. I’m very, very happy.

“Let me bring greetings of our dear leader, our father, our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The president who has recognised the Southeast people, the president who has reintegrated us in the affairs of the nation, the president who has love for the people of Southeast and other regions.

“Mr President asked me to let you know that he will be with you later this year, sometime in December. He would have been here himself, but unfortunately, our national chairman lost his mother, and she is being buried tomorrow. And it’s right that the president is there. That’s why he has asked me to stand in for him and to commission the numerous projects.

“Some are federal projects performed by the governor, others are state projects. Whether they are federal or state, the important thing is to touch the lives of the people of our state. So we are very happy.

He lauded the Governor for the transformation taking place in Abia State, which he described as a miracle, having lived in Umuahia as a young engineer.

The President also commissioned the 6.7km Port Harcourt Road, Ohanku and seven others in Aba.

In his remarks, Governor Alex Otti expressed satisfaction that the renovation, remodelling and retrofitting of the auditorium, which was left to deteriorate by the previous administration, had become a reality.

“This is the Michael Opera Auditorium, which was left in a dilapidated state. Towards the end of 2023, we started working on it. I’m glad that today it is a standing-ready place worthy of beholding.

“And by the time we take a step inside, Your Excellency will be happy with the quality of work that is done. “