Tinubu To Host Falcons, Team Set For Victory Parade In Abuja

Okonjo-Iweala, Labour Party, others hail WAFCON champions

The victorious Super Falcons will be hosted by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja today, following their thrilling comeback win over Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Nigerian women’s football team arrived in Abuja yesterday night from Morocco, where they lifted the WAFCON trophy for a record 10th time.

The Falcons bounced back from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in an exciting final played at the Stade Olympique in Rabat on Saturday. Goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini sealed the historic win.

President Tinubu, who had earlier approved the payment of the team’s outstanding allowances before the final, is expected to reward the players and coaching staff for their heroic performance.

Abuja residents will also have a chance to celebrate with the team during a special victory parade today.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Super Falcons will ride through major parts of the city in an open-roof bus.

The trophy parade will go through Airport Road, Berger Junction, Maitama, and Wuse Market, allowing fans a rare view of the prestigious WAFCON trophy.

Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary of the NFF, said, “We are making arrangements to have a trophy parade with the players and their coaches.

It’s a way for Nigerians to share in this proud moment and celebrate with the team.” The Falcons’ remarkable comeback and title win have sparked reactions and praise from across the country and beyond.

Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, praised the team for their fighting spirit and exciting display.

“What a thrilling performance from our very own Super Falcons,” she wrote on X. “Congratulations. You pulled it off. A super exciting match to watch.