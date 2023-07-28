Tinubu To Host ECOWAS Meeting In Abuja Over Niger Coup

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Sunday host a special gathering of regional leaders of ECOWAS in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in response to the coup in the Republic of Niger that overthrew the country’s constitutional political government.

President Tinubu, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government made the announcement in a terse statement issued by his media aide, Dele Alake on Friday and made it available to newsmen in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Tinubu had vowed that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything possible to defend democracy and ensure that democratic governance continues to take root in the subregion.

Meanwhile, the situation had also mandated the President of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon to visit Niger only to learn of the military takeover of the country.

The statement reads, “Following the coup in the Republic of Niger that has upended the constitutional political leadership in the West African country, the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu will host a special meeting of the regional leaders on Sunday, July 30 in Abuja”.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph gathered the United States (US) Vice President, Kamala Harris and UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in a separate phone call to President Tinubu reaffirmed that they both supported the position taken by ECOWAS and the Nigerian leader to restore constitutional order in Niger.