Tinubu To Honour Late Buhari’s Family At Official Book Presentation In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is set to host the family of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the official presentation of the book From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Former Aide to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad disclosed this in a post on X.

The ceremony is planned as a reflective event on the life, service and enduring impact of the former leader, whose leadership shaped generations of Nigerians.

The event, which brings together government officials, dignitaries, and members of the Buhari family, aims to honour Buhari’s multi-decade contribution to Nigeria’s political landscape, from his early years as a military officer to his tenure as democratically elected president.

President Tinubu has previously described Buhari as “a patriot, a soldier and a statesman” whose legacy of service and sacrifice endures.

It would be recalled that former President Buhari passed away on 13 July 2025 at the age of 82.

In the days that followed, President Tinubu declared a seven-day national mourning period and ordered that all national flags be flown at half-mast in his honour, actions that underscored Buhari’s status as a towering figure in Nigeria’s post-independence history.

Also, in a heartfelt tribute delivered during a special Federal Executive Council (FEC) session, Tinubu highlighted Buhari’s career spanning military and civilian leadership, noting his dedication to national unity, discipline in public service, and the fight against corruption.

The From Soldier to Statesman presentation is expected to revisit these themes, offering insights into Buhari’s worldview and the principles that guided his decisions while in office.

Although details on the book’s contributors and exact contents are still emerging, the title reflects a broader effort to frame Buhari’s life as one marked by steadfast commitment to Nigeria’s democratic evolution.