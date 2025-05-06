Tinubu To Hold Town Hall Meeting In Anambra 

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to hold a crucial Town Hall Meeting with key stakeholders in Anambra State on Thursday as part of his official working visit to the State.

The highly anticipated event will bring together traditional rulers, business leaders, market union executives, and representatives from all 179 communities across the State.

The meeting will take place at the newly reconstructed Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

Ahead of the visit, the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) has begun final touches on the Three Arms Zone Boulevard leading to the new Anambra State Government House and the event venue.

Ossy Onuko, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ACTDA, who was on-site to inspect the progress, assured residents of a smooth reception for the President.

“We are here dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s to ensure a clean, smooth, and hitch-free reception for President Tinubu,” Onuko stated.

“Awka is ready. We’ve already mapped out vehicular traffic control plans. Due to security considerations, movement along the boulevard will be restricted during the Town Hall Meeting.”

To ease traffic congestion and facilitate parking, Onuko disclosed that several nearby facilities have been designated as parking zones. These include the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) compound, Kenneth Dike Library, Teachers House, and the Anambra Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) premises.

Highlighting the transformation of the capital city under Governor Charles Soludo’s administration, Onuko said:

“Before now, Awka lacked the core elements of a functional capital. But in the last two to three years, Governor Soludo has changed the narrative with the required infrastructure that now defines Awka as a true capital city.”

“His vision has repositioned Awka, giving it the physical and administrative identity it deserves. Awka people are grateful and fully ready to maintain these public infrastructures to ensure their sustainability.”

President Tinubu’s visit is expected to reinforce federal-state collaboration and provide a platform for community leaders and stakeholders to engage directly with the Presidency on key developmental issues.

Share