Tinubu To Hold First Presidential Media Chat Monday

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday night, December 23, hold his first presidential chat since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the chat will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

All television and radio stations are requested to hook up to the broadcast.

The statement reads, "The first Presidential Media Chat with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on Monday, December 23, on the Nigerian Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

“All television and radio stations are requested to hook up to the broadcast.”

