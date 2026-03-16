Tinubu To Hold Bilateral Meeting With Starmer As UK Unveils Programme For State Visit

The United Kingdom government has released the programme for the state visit of President Bola Tinubu scheduled to take place from tomorrow to Thursday.

According to the itinerary, the visit will be hosted at Windsor Castle and will include bilateral meetings, ceremonial events and engagements with members of the Nigerian diaspora.

Preparations for the visit are scheduled for March 17, with security sweeps, road closures and procession rehearsals taking place ahead of the president’s arrival. Tinubu will officially arrive on March 18 and will be received by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

A ceremonial welcome will follow on Datchet Road, including the playing of national anthems and a guard inspection. The president will then proceed in a carriage procession to Windsor Castle, where he will be received by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The schedule also includes a formal reception, a 21-gun salute and a state luncheon at St George’s Hall.

Later in the day, Tinubu is expected to hold bilateral meetings with UK officials focusing on trade, security, migration and port development. The day will conclude with a cultural exchange event showcasing Nigerian artefacts, followed by a state banquet hosted at Windsor Castle. On March 19, the Nigerian president will hold a private breakfast with the king and queen before departing for London.

While in London, Tinubu is expected to lay a wreath at the The Cenotaph in Westminster. He will also meet with Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister, at 10 Downing Street, for bilateral discussions and a working lunch.

Other engagements include a meeting with members of the Nigerian diaspora and the signing of bilateral agreements at Buckingham Palace. The visit will conclude with Tinubu’s departure from RAF Northolt for Nigeria. The trip marks Nigeria’s first full state visit to the UK in 57 years.