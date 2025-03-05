Tinubu To Grace Groundbreaking Ceremony For Firstbank’s New HQ

Share

President Bola Tinubu, federal lawmakers, ministers, state governors and captains of industry are among dignitaries expected to grace the groundbreaking ceremony for FirstBank’s new green-certified Iconic head office building in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Olayinka Ijabiyi, the event, which takes place today, “marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in FirstBank’s storied history, solidifying its role as a leader in the African financial industry.”

The statement said that the ambitious 40-storey building project, which is “set to be the tallest building in Nigeria, will be an engineering and environmental delight due to its technologically advanced, eco-friendly and sophisticated construction, which would set a new standard for the financial services sector in Africa.”

“The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the beginning of a transformative journey that reinforces FirstBank’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The new headquarters is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring a green-certified building that green-certified building that reduces operational costs and positions FirstBank as a leader in sustainable banking practices,” the statement further said. It quoted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FirstBank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, as saying:

“We are proud to mark this significant milestone in our journey towards excellence. Our new head office is envisioned as a world-class structure that represents our dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability.

We believe that this development will play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and development across Africa, creating longterm value for all our stakeholders.” Chairman, FirstHoldCo, Femi Otedola, added:

“Today’s gathering highlights the importance of collaboration and support from various sectors in bringing our ambitious plans for the new headquarters to life. We appreciate the unrelenting support from our customers and stakeholders as we work together to turn this vision into reality.”

With a legacy spanning over 130 years, FirstBank has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable business practices. The bank has a robust international presence, operating subsidiaries in nine countries across three continents.

