Tinubu To Govs: You’re Most Vital Link To Dev’t, Prosperity

Share

…seeks Collaboration with states on local govt autonomy, others

…announces state visit to Enugu on Jan. 4th

… Tinubu’s policies working, says NGF Chair, AbdulRazaq

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the critical role of state governors in driving Nigeria’s development and prosperity, saying their leadership at the sub-national level was central to achieving food security, economic prosperity and rapid national growth.

He said this on Wednesday during a New Year homage by Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) at his Ikoyi residence.

The President expressed his gratitude for their support and collaboration while highlighting key areas requiring joint effort for the nation’s progress.

“You are the most important link to Nigeria’s prosperity and development. The Federal Government accounts for about 30 to 35 per cent of the allocated revenue; the rest comes to you. The agricultural value chain depends on you. You own the land, and the job is in your hands,” he said.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu called for stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments to address pressing challenges, including local government autonomy, agricultural productivity, and currency stability.

Expressing his commitment to local government development and autonomy, the President stressed its importance for grassroots development and dispelled rumours of disagreement with the governors.

“We will not fight within us. I will drive the change. You control your local governments. You can restore hope by effectively fulfilling what the people expect at the grassroots level.

“There were gossips that we had disagreements on local government autonomy. No. Just drive development at the local government. Nobody wants to take them away from you, but we need collaboration. Let’s do it together and ensure Nigeria is better off for it.”

The President urged governors to prioritise agricultural growth as a pathway to economic stability.

“We have to work harder, grow more, and ensure the situation of our currency improves. Nigeria will see prosperity, but it requires consistent effort from all of us,” he said.

Tinubu also urged the governors to take pride in their efforts and acknowledged their progress across the states.:

“There is no state we cannot visit and be proud of its development. We have better allocations now. Let me take the abuse; you take the privileges. Together, we will build a nation we are all proud of,” he said.

Reflecting on his leadership journey in the last 19 months, the President expressed confidence in Nigeria’s capacity to thrive given the resilience and leadership demonstrated by the administration.

“I am glad I asked for this job, and Nigerians gave me the mandate. We’ll be on this voyage together. I thank all of you for where we are today and where we are heading,” he said.

The President announced that he will be visiting Enugu State on January 4 as part of his planned visits to some states of the federation.

President Tinubu welcomed his declaration by ThisDAY newspaper as Man Of The Year.

He commended the newspaper for recognising “what they considered a failure initially, but is now a success.”

Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State, described ThisDay’s decision to name President Tinubu Man of the Year as a significant endorsement of the administration’s policies.

He noted that the acknowledgement from a media outlet known for critical media coverage during the campaign reflected the tangible progress made under Tinubu’s leadership.

“The policies are working. In agriculture, I was in Jigawa. The complaint in Jigawa was that there was a bumper harvest, but because of the strength of our currency, traders exported the harvest.

“So, most of us are encouraging ourselves to buy bumper stocks into our silos, store them for the rainy day. So, in terms of agriculture, the policy

Share

Please follow and like us: