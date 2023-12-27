Tinubu To Govs: Development, peace must be our joint responsibility

President Bola Tinubu has charged state governors to ensure cooperation between the federal and sub-national governments, urging them to stop classifications of developmental projects and security into either states or federal. The President, who insisted that infrastructural developments, peace and national security must be joint responsibilities of all levels of government, equally commended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for his commitment to peace. According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President gave the charge yesterday in Lagos while addressing governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) led by its Chairman/Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazak AbdulRahman. Condoling with the victims, the President emphasised the sanctity of human life and called for a paradigm shift among those with contrary beliefs, saying: “Nigeria needs peace and stability to move forward. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we have to take care of it.” Acknowledging the presence of Rivers governor at the meeting, Tinubu said: “I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch.”

On the 2024 budget proposals before the National Assembly, the President informed the governors that he had a review meeting earlier in the day on certain elements in the Appropriation Bill with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu. He stressed the need for joint responsibility and closer collaboration between the federal and sub-national governments to foster rapid infrastructural development in every part of the nation. “I want us to discard federal, state, or rural road classifications. We must regard development as a joint responsibility. Let us prioritise our children. The school feeding programme must return quickly, beginning from the local government to the state and federal governments. “We must be ready to protect our children and prepare them for the future,” the President stated. The NGF chairman expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Plateau State, praying: