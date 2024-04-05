Tinubu To Gavi: Partner Local Vaccines Manufacturers To Ensure Access

President Bola Tinubu has called on Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to collaborate with potential Nigerian vaccine manufacturers to ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines for children and adults. Speaking at a meeting with a delegation of GAVI led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sania Nishtar, at the State House, yesterday, the President said partnership on local vaccine production has become necessary owing to the challenges faced by developing countries, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious disease outbreaks.

Nishtar assumed duty on March 18 and has embarked on visits to some African countries. According to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said: “We have capable and talented people who can make the necessary contributions to the production of vaccines in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.” The President assured the GAVI CEO of Nigeria’s commitment to fulfilling its outstanding counterpart contributions for routine vaccines for the year 2023.

He directed the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, to work with the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to ensure the release of necessary funds for vaccine procurement. “We intend to contribute to the development of our healthcare programme, and we are committed to partnering with GAVI,” the President said. The President stated that his administration was focused on ensuring that no child was left behind when it come to vaccination against preventable childhood diseases.

He said: “GAVI’s commitment to humanity is recognized throughout the world. “Thank you for the impactful commitment to humanity, and we welcome the collaboration to save our children from preventable diseases. “We as a nation are committed to your values, and we believe that no child should be left unprotected.”