Tinubu To French Envoy: We’ll Use Fresh $150m Abacha Loot Judiciously

President Bola Tinubu has assured that a fresh return of $150 million stolen by former Head of State, Late (Gen) Sanni Abacha would be judiciously used. This news of the refund was delivered yesterday at the Presidential Villa by Catherine Colonna, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President also acknowledged the signing of a €100 million agreement between Nigeria and France to support the i-DICE programme — a Federal Government initiative to promote investment in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Creative Arts Industries.

The agreement was signed by Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Technology, and the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, at an earlier event at Tafawa Balewa House, the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tinubu commended the strengthening of bilateral relations between Nigeria and France, noting that this progress followed his visit to Paris after his inauguration. “Thank you for the good news on the return of Abacha loot. We appreciate your effective cooperation concerning the return of Nigeria’s money.

It will be judiciously applied in attaining our development objectives,” the envoy. Emphasizing the need to reinforce collaboration on both political and economic fronts, the President welcomed the growing cooperation between the two countries in areas of shared interest, such as climate change, economic integration, ed- ucation, and culture. On the situation in Niger Republic, Tinubu, also the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, said Nigeria was monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country, and exploring diplomatic channels to avoid bloodshed.

“Leadership is about responding to the needs of the people; their cries, and their frustrations. Nigeria shares a border with Niger across the expanse of seven Nigerian states, and most of these states are very populated. Therefore, I need to guide ECOWAS carefully and steadily so that we manage our anger carefully. “We have a colleague and a democratically-elected leader, President Bazoum, being used as a human shield.

If we are not careful, he and his family can be endangered “I am deploying all appropriate back-channel strategies to avoid bloodshed in Niger Republic. We recognize the wishes of our peo- ple; they do not want war, but that does not mean we can not take bold and decisive action,” the President affirmed. He said Nigeria would continue to galvanize international partners in the determined pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the situation