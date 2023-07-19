Tinubu To Focus On Agriculture, Digital Sectors – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reassured Nigerians of the intention of President Bola Tinubu-led administration to continue developing economic policies and programmes that will encourage investments and create more jobs, particularly in the agriculture and digital sector.

Shettima gave the assurance while speaking during a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa by the Board and Management of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), led by the Chairman, Mr Olaniyi Yusuf

He said, “The president is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership, rest assured that we will continue to develop policies that will drive investment.”

The vice president explained that the Federal Government will, among other measures, enhance engagements and partnerships with the private sector, including the NESG, to achieve its objectives.

“I will suggest that we have a quarterly mini-summit (between the NESG and NEC) so that we can digest the previous 3 months, cross-pollinate ideas and come up with robust solutions to our nation’s challenges. It is absolutely essential because the world today is knowledge-driven. Nobody has the monopoly of ideas, that is why we have to constantly engage with you.”

On harnessing Nigeria’s population for economic development, Shettima said, “The trajectory of global growth is facing Africa and Nigeria will make or mar that transition. The anticipated demographic bulge by 2050 where we are expected to be the 3rd most populous nation on earth is a major factor.”

He said, “Nigeria is a unique nation; we have to make it work. Opportunities abound everywhere. By 2035, there will be over 65 million global talent deficits. The USA, Russia, and China will have six million talent deficits. We are in a unique position to take advantage and create jobs in the digital world.”

According to him, Nigerians have the potential to benefit from the impending demographic boom or they will become the source of the demographic catastrophe that will engulf us all.

“So, it is absolutely in our self-enlightened interest to salvage our country. Agriculture, digital education, and energy transition, in terms of infrastructure, are some of the key areas that we will focus attention on,” Shettima added.

Earlier in his remarks, Yusuf stated that the group was visiting to congratulate the vice president and to express its support for the Tinubu administration, particularly in key economic sectors.

“The NESG offers its support and is always willing to assist the new government in its strategic priorities and initiatives aimed at actualizing the mandate of the President Bola Tinubu administration,” he said.

The National Economic Council and other significant federal government interventions will always have access to technical and related help, according to him, from a variety of sector experts from the NESG.

NESG Chief Executive Officer Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola, former NESG Chairman Mr. Kyari Bukar, NESG Chief Operating Officer Dr. Tayo Aduloju, and Lumun Feese were among those in attendance at the meeting.