Tinubu To FCC Commissioners: Be Fair, Work for Stability

President Bola Tinubu has charged the newly swornin Chairman and Commissioners of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to uphold the peace and stability of the nation by being fair and just in their service.

The President, who swore in the Chairman, Hulayat Ayo Omidiran, and the commissioners yesterday admonished them to seek ways of contributing to the growth and advancement of the country. He said the commission was the nation’s conscience.

The President said the commissioners have a critical role in stabilising the country, given the nation’s complexities. He said: “What you represent here today is the conscience of our nation.

What you have been assigned to do is to promote and stabilise the conscience of this country, to ensure diligent, committed, and patriotic citizenry.”

Tinubu said the nation had all it takes to be great, prosperous, and productive, considering its human and natural resources, and urged citizens to be committed to national development.

He said: “If I can borrow from the exhortation of President John F. Kennedy of the United States.

“He asked the Americans, and I am asking you to ask yourselves what you can do for the country. “It should not be all the time about what this country can do for you, but about what you can do to make this country great and greater.”