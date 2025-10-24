Tinubu To Fasuyi At 70: You Embody Truth That One Man Can Transform Destiny Of People

President Bola Tinubu has told the the Asiwaju of Ijesaland, President/CEO and Founder of Ibadan Business School, Ibadan, on his 70th birthday that he embodied the timeless truth that one person, armed with vision, faith, and courage, can transform the destiny of a people.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu rejoiced with the renowned management consultant who has served numerous multilateral and bilateral organisations, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, and other government departments.

The President commended Fasuyi’s leadership and contributions to community development through the Ijesa Community Development Assembly (ICDA) and the Ijesa Development Fund (IDF), which have redefined the socio-economic and infrastructural landscape of the entire Ijesaland.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of years lived, but of impact made, legacies established, and a life wholly dedicated to the service of God, community, and our dear country.

“At 70, you stand not only as the Asiwaju of Ijesaland but also as a great achiever whose ideas, vision, and accomplishments resonate with our national quest for progress.

“You embody the timeless truth that one person, armed with vision, faith, and courage, can transform the destiny of a people.

“As your President, I salute you. Nigeria and Ijesaland are proud of you. Posterity will forever remember your name among the rare breed of men who lived not for themselves, but for the upliftment of others.

“I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless you with good health, greater wisdom, and renewed strength in the years ahead,” the President Tinubu said