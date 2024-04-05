Tinubu To Ecowas Parliament: Reject Forces Bent On Causing Division

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has assured that Nigeria would come out victoriously from the present turmoil. Wike said that President Bola Tinubu would remain committed to working towards giving Nigerians good governance. The minister stated this yesterday when he received the top leaders of Methodist Church Nigeria, led by the Prelate, His Eminence, Dr Oliver Abah, who came for a courtesy visit. He said that with fervent prayers from religious groups, the President will succeed in making Nigeria regain the lost hope.

While assuring the Church leaders of his support to programmes that will promote development and peace in Abuja, he equally urged them never to lose hope in the policies of the present administration. Wike said: “I believe by the special grace of God, Nigeria would come out from the turmoil that we are in. Prayer is key! We can do all we think, but without God nothing can be achieved, and so his victory; his hope is anchored on God.

“That is why Tinubu has never failed to ask religious leaders to continue to pray for his administration and for the growth of Nigeria,” Wike added. Earlier, Abah assured the minister that the church will not relent in praying for the President and everyone in his administration as the congregation he leads will remain supportive of the government, noting that President Tinubu’s success is the success of the church.

“This is because, his success is our success, and his success is the joy of all Nigerians. “In actualising his ‘renewed hope’ agenda, I pray for economic renaissance for our dear country and terming the evil of insecurity in the land. I affirm that there is hope for Nigeria and Nigerians,” the Methodist Prelate said.