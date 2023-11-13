Tinubu To Diri, Uzodinma, Ododo: Prioritize Common Good Over Partisan Interests

President Bola Tinubu has counseled winners of the governorship election in Bayelsa, Douye Diri, Kogi, Usman Ododo, and Imo, Hope Uzodinma to prioritize the common good of the people over partisan interests.

The President gave the counsel in a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, following the declaration of the men as the winners of the November 11th governorship elections in their states.

Tinubu, in the congratulatory message, commended the electorate in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa for their participation in the electoral process, affirming the resilience of democratic institutions and the power of the people in shaping the nation’s political landscape.

Tinubu said the outcome of the elections reflected the wishes of the people, emphasizing that democracy thrives when voters reward competence, transparency, and good governance.

While expressing gratitude to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for working assiduously to create a level playing field for all contestants and the nation’s security agencies for maintaining law and order during the highly-anticipated elections, the President affirmed the need for a sustained commitment to all efforts aimed at further sanitizing the electoral system and enhancing the credibility of future elections.

With the election processes concluded, the President anticipated a renewed sense of hope for the people of Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa States, as well as consolidation on progress that would position the states as hubs of peace, commerce, entrepreneurship, and prosperity in Nigeria.

In the spirit of fostering a harmonious and inclusive political landscape in the aforementioned states, the President asked the victors to prioritize the common good of the people over partisan interests.

“May your tenure in office be defined by close collaboration with all of your counterparts across party lines in the attainment of pan-Nigerian developmental achievements that benefit everyone, and may you lead at all times with compassion and a deepened commitment to our nation’s unity,” Tinubu prayed.