Tinubu To Departs Abuja For Swearing-In Of Senegal’s President-Elect Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the inauguration of the President-elect of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other regional leaders to witness the inauguration at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Monday said Tinubu is scheduled to depart Abuja for Dakar, Senegal, upon formal invitation from the Republic of Senegal.

According to him, The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and other senior government officials.

“Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the inauguration,” the statement reads.