Tinubu To Declare 2025 Editors’ Annual Conference Open

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the elite professional body of Managing Directors, Directors of News and Editors of print, broadcast and corporate online organisations, will hold its 2025 All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) from November 3-6, 2025 at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to a press statement yesterday by Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, NGE President and General Secretary respectively, the annual conference, which will be declared open by President Bola Tinubu, has as its theme: ‘Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors’.

The conference’s subtheme will focus on ‘Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027’. The statement said that the conference will examine the role of editors in promoting democratic governance and national cohesion.

The Guild added that the conference will discuss “challenges and opportunities facing editors in promoting democratic values and national cohesion”. The statement also said that the 2025 ANEC will also be “identifying best practices and strategies for editors to promote democratic governance and national cohesion.”