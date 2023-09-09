Tinubu To Contsruct 1000 Houses In 7 States – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to construct 1,000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Benue States as part of a broad plan to address the conflict in the north.

The Vice President disclosed this on Friday evening in Maiduguri, Borno State during the commission of projects executed by the Governor Babagana Zulum-led administration in the last 100 days.

Shettima said President Tinubu has approved N50 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to kick-start the Pulaku initiative – a non-kinetic solution to the crisis confronting the people of the northwest region.

“The President has approved the construction of 1000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna Niger and Benue, with all the ancillary facilities of schools, clinics, veterinary clinics and ranches for the Fulani community; in Kaduna and Benue, he insisted that all the victims must be carried along.”

The VP said that all the parts of the country will benefit from the developmental strides of President Tinubu, stressing that the Federal Government was planning to re-ignite wheat production in the country.

HD said that President Tinubu was aware of the challenges confronting Nigerians and would make efforts to address them.

Shettima said “Issues confronting Nigerians will be addressed. We will use all available vehicles to fix things. President Tinubu means well for this country and he is determined to change the fortunes of the nation for the better.. He is a person filled with a lot of empathy for the less privileged in the society. Some of the painful decisions taken by the government were products of the circumstances we have found ourselves in.”

“Be rest assured that in the coming weeks and months, this government will unveil a lot of projects and programmes that will touch the lives of many.”, he assured.

The Vice President who was cheered by a jubilant crowd, particularly school children during the commissioning of projects executed by the State government within 100 days, commended the vision and leadership of the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, particularly in addressing the welfare of the people.

“We are extremely lucky to have him as our leader, Governor and brother at this time. Governor Zulum and I have the best of relationships, we have become the reference point in relationship management between a successor and predecessor in modern-day Nigeria.

“I want to thank him for all the empathy and support and most importantly for putting Borno first,” the VP said.

Out of 77 new projects completed in 100 days of Gov. Babagana Zulum’s administration, the VP commissioned the Shuwari ll Community School and Healthcare Centre, Alikaramti Community School and the Gamboru Liberty Day Sceconday School, all within the Maiduguri metropolis.

Earlier on arrival in Maiduguri, Sen. Shettima was at the Shehu of Borno’s Palace to pay homage in the company of the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, some legislators from National and State Assembly, the Deputy Governors of Borno, Gombe and Taraba States, among others.