Tinubu To Confer Integrity, Public Servant Award On NILDS DG

President Bola Tinubu will in early December, confer the 2023 Integrity and Public Servant of the Year Award to the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman.

According to the National Coordinator of the Award-giving Institutions which are the Public Service Institutes (PSI), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations ( NIPP), and Nigerian Television Authority ( NTA), Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim, the presentation of the Award, will hold at the State House Conference Centre.

The DG NILDS as stated in the Award letter, titled: “Nomination as a Public Servant of the Year” (Shehu Shagari Gold Medal),

secured the highest number of votes after an extensive three-month consultation and rigorous voting process conducted by a Panel of 51 members from the PCI – Technical Advisory Committee, representing five strategic public institutions in Nigeria.

“The Award presentation has received full endorsement from the presidency and technical support from the Public Service Institutes (PSI), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA),” Ibrahim stated in the letter.

The letter further explained that the former Minister of National Planning had been recognized for his exceptional contributions to Nigeria’s democratic institutions, a recognition validated by esteemed national and international organizations.

“This year’s edition of the award will coincide with the Nigerian Regulators Conference & Retreat, where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to present plaques and medals to deserving recipients.

“The Award is in recognition of Professor Sulaiman’s transformational leadership style and remarkable accomplishments over the years and in particular, in NILDS, within the last five years”, Dr Ibrahim added in the letter.

Reacting to the Award at the Head Office of NILDS on Tuesday, Professor Sulaiman said it was a pleasant surprise to him.

“I never knew that credible public institutions totalling 51, were observant of my contribution to national development in NILDS

“I’m elated by the Award and see it as a call to do more. I dedicate it to the leadership and members of the National Assembly, management and staff of NIILDS, and of course, the media for the usual coverage and reportage of our activities geared towards deepening democratic governance in Nigeria,” he said.

In appreciation, Professor Sulaiman dedicated the Award to the Leadership and Staff of the National Assembly, their counterparts in NILDS, and the Media.