Tinubu To Commission Enugu-P’Harcourt Highway On May 15 – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, has announced that President Bola Tinubu will commission the Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway on May 15, 2026, during a presidential visit to the South-East and South-South regions.

Umahi made the disclosure while inspecting the Aba-Port Harcourt section of the highway, a 56-kilometre stretch being handled by Arab Contractors.

He described the ongoing work as excellent and warned that any contractor who is unserious or unwilling to work diligently for Nigerians and the government would not be spared.

He commended Arab Contractors for their performance so far, noting that despite funding challenges, the company has proven to be a reliable partner to both the Federal Government and the Ministry of Works by recording notable progress.

“We had funding challenges across the country. The President inherited 2,068 ongoing projects nationwide, and as of that time, the total cost was ₦13 trillion. That was before the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira. You can imagine what the cost would be now,” he said.

“The total cost of ongoing projects, aside from NNPC projects, private sector tax credit projects and legacy projects, is still about ₦16.9 trillion. So, we had to appeal to some contractors we regard as partners with the Ministry of Works and the government, and Arab Contractors is one of them.

“We appealed to them, and what you see they have achieved in the past nine months was done in good faith. Now it is time for us to support them, which is why we have migrated them to Sukuk financing.”

The minister disclosed that out of the ₦8.3 billion owed to Arab Contractors, the company now has ₦2 billion to claim under the Sukuk arrangement.

“Graciously, as directed by Mr President, 30 per cent of the 2025 budget will be paid. I thank God for the Minister of Finance (State), who is doing everything possible to ensure contractors are paid so we can salvage ongoing works before the rainy season.

“She assured that 30 per cent of the 2025 budget will be paid on ongoing projects, while the remaining 70 per cent will be migrated to the 2026 budget, which begins in April. So, out of the ₦8.3 billion owed, we have ₦9 billion in the 2025 budget. This means they can earn ₦2.7 billion from the 30 per cent payment plus ₦2 billion from Sukuk, making ₦4.7 billion available between now and the end of the month,” Umahi explained.

He assured both the contractors and the public that work on the project would not stop, adding that he has redesigned the remaining service lane to ensure durability.

“I have directed that they introduce 20cm slump where earthworks have been done, then add sharp sand, stone base, and another stone base with cement treatment. After that, we will have 20cm of concrete, and if funds permit after calculations, we will add finishing touches. That section of the road will last for the next 50 years,” he said.

Umahi also thanked President Tinubu for ongoing infrastructural projects in the South-East, stating that the region can no longer be described as marginalised.

“To appoint a South-Easterner as Minister of Works shows he had good intentions for us from the beginning. From Port Harcourt to Enugu, there is no section of this road where work is not ongoing. Never in Nigeria’s history have we benefited like this,” he said.

He urged people of the South-East to avoid sentiment and what he termed non-strategic political moves ahead of 2027, specifically calling on Peter Obi to exercise restraint.

“Our brother Peter Obi should relax; it is not yet our turn. When it is our turn, Nigerians will know. President Tinubu will win, and we should give him 90 per cent support. If we fail to support him, it will not be good for us as a people,” he stated.

The former governor of Ebonyi State added that the Ministry of Works has submitted all its projects to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for monitoring and evaluation.

“If you have any petition against us, send it to ICPC. If you want to verify anything, come to the site. Under my watch, no unserious contractor will be spared; we will encourage only serious ones. Under President Tinubu, things must work,” he said.

Earlier, the project manager for Arab Contractors, Mr Mahmoud, said the company is ready to fast-track the project to meet the May 15 commissioning date but appealed for improved funding.

“We have the capacity to complete the project. We only need government support through timely release of funds. We have exhausted our initial resources and have an outstanding of ₦8.3 billion. If that is paid, by God’s grace, we will not give any excuse,” he said.

Meanwhile, Umahi also inspected the Imo Gate section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, leading to Obigbo in Rivers State.

He revealed that a major portion of that section has been awarded to a reputable indigenous firm, while a single lane remains with the Chinese company that initially handled the entire stretch.