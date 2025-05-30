Tinubu To Commission 11 Roads Project May 31

Share

The Federal Ministry of Works on Friday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday, May 31, commission 11 completed road projects across Nigeria, including the first completed section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

According to a statement issued by the Minister of Works, David Umahi the commissioning, which will be held both physically and virtually, follows presidential approval secured by the, to officially open a 30-kilometer stretch of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road to traffic.

The event will take place at Kilometre 8 of the project corridor, near Jakande Estate in Lagos State.

The statement noted that the inaugurated segment, part of Phase I, Section I, runs from Ahmadu Bello Way on Victoria Island to Eleko Village in the Lekki Peninsula and is being executed by Hi-tech Construction Company.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is one of the flagship Renewed Hope Legacy Projects under Tinubu’s administration.

Spanning 700 kilometres and covering nine coastal states, the highway is expected to transform Nigeria’s transport landscape, enhance economic connectivity, and open up tourism and investment opportunities along the country’s southern corridor.

In addition to the coastal road, Tinubu will also commission 10 other completed road and bridge projects in Lagos, Rivers, Ogun, Oyo, Cross River, Ebonyi and Enugu states.

The projects include, Lagos–Ibadan Expressway (Shagamu–Ibadan section) – 166.8km, executed by RCC Nigeria Ltd, the East-West Road (Eleme Junction to Ahoada)– 94km, handled by Setraco Nigeria Ltd, Alesi–Ugep Road in Cross River State – 67.1km, by Sermatech Nigeria Ltd and the Ikorodu–Shagamu Road in Lagos/Ogun States – 30.4km, by Arab Contractor.

Others are Enugu–Lokpanta Expressway (First 16km) – 61km under rehabilitation, New Artisan Market Bridge, Enugu– 75m dual-span bridge, by CCECC, New Bridge at Akpoha, Ebonyi State – 75m single-span bridge, by CCECC, Port Harcourt–Onne Junction (East-West Road) – First 15km, by RCC and Lagos–Badagry Expressway (Agbara–Seme Border) – 48.6km, by CGC Nigeria Ltd

Also scheduled for virtual commissioning are additional infrastructure projects under the Renewed Hope agenda, including the rehabilitation of the Lagos–Badagry Expressway and a section of the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway.

According to the ministry, Tinubu will also flag off new projects such as the Ibadan–Ife–Ilesha–Akure–Benin highway, the Nembe–Brass road, the reconstruction of parts of the Enugu–Onitsha expressway, and the Abakpa flyover in Enugu State.

The Works minister described the making of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as a Renewed Hope signature project and a signpost of holistic road infrastructure transformation that will be a reference point and a flagship of excellence in the continent of Africa.

