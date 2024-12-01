Tinubu To Co-Chair 11th Nigeria-S’Africa Bi-National Commission In Cape Town

Share

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu will depart France for Cape Town, South Africa to co-chair the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) with his counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the session will follow a ministerial meeting at the South African Parliament on December 2.

The BNC, established in 1999, aims to deepen bilateral cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

The high-level meeting will address progress since the last session held in Abuja in 2021 and focus on eight key areas: political consultations, consular and migration, banking and finance, defence and security, manufacturing, social sector, mines and energy, and trade and investments.

Tinubu and Ramaphosa will engage in discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues while reviewing commitments from their June 2024 meeting in Johannesburg.

The session will culminate in the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation across critical sectors.

This year’s meeting is significant as it marks the 25th anniversary of the Commission.

President Tinubu, accompanied by governors, ministers, and senior officials, is expected to return to Nigeria following the conclusion of the session.

