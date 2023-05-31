New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Tinubu To Chinese Delegation: We Can Learn From Each Other

President Bola Tinu- bu told the Chinese delegation that visited him on Wednesday that his administration was open to learning from the Asian country but would remain non-aligned. The President said this while replying to the Chinese President, Xi Jimping, represented by his Special Envoy, Peng Qinghua, Vice Chairperson Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China at the Presidential Villa.

The Chinese leader had pledged increased economic cooperation with Nigeria, saying the country was im- portant to Africa and the world. He said the two countries at present had good bilateral relations and economic cooperation, noting that Chinese companies were doing well in Nigeria in railways, roads, hydro- power and free trade zones. While commending Tinubu’s plan to lead Nigeria to a new era of economic development and prosperity, the Chinese envoy, however, said there were areas where Nigeria could benefit from China.

