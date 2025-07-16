Tinubu To Chair Special FEC Session In Buhari’s Honour Thursday

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday chair a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was disclosed by Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his X handle (@aonanuga1956) on Wednesday.

Recall that the regular FEC meeting scheduled for Tuesday was suspended to allow for the burial rites of the late former President, who was laid to rest in Daura, Katsina State, on the same day. His remains were flown back from London, United Kingdom, where he passed away.

Onanuga wrote:

“A special session of the Federal Executive Council in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari will hold on Thursday, 17 July, from 1 p.m. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead the session of tributes for the departed leader.”