Tinubu To Buhari @ 82: Your Enduring Legacy Evident In Our Prosperity, Stability

….Abbas, Kalu, Zulum hail Ex-President

President Bola Tinubu yesterday told former President Muhammadu Buhari that his enduring legacy had continued to guide the country towards prosperity and stability as he celebrates his 82nd birthday.

Similarly, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, also extended birthday wishes to Buhari.

Tinubu’s greeting was contained in a tribute he personally signed commemorating the former Nigerian leader’s birthday yesterday. The tribute made available to journalists reads:

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to you on your 82nd Birthday.

“As you celebrate this remarkable milestone in Daura, we reflect on your years of dedicated service and leadership, which have significantly shaped the course of our nation.

“Your steadfast commitment to Nigeria’s advancement and unity inspires many, and your enduring legacy continues to guide our nation’s journey to wards prosperity and stability.

“Your doggedness and resilience in contesting presidential elections in 2003, 2007, and 2011 before winning them in 2015 and 2019 also inspire us never to give up.

“I will continue to build on the infrastructure legacy you bequeathed to our nation as the leader of our country’s first All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

On this special day, may you be surrounded by the love of your family and friends and continue to enjoy good health, happiness, and fulfilment in all your endeavours, now and in the future.

Happy Birthday, and thank you for your services to Nigeria.” In the same vein, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, also congratulated former Buhari, as he clocked 82 yesterday.

Abbas commended exPresident Buhari for his services to Nigeria and contributions to the development of the country in various capacities. While noting that Buhari was an elder statesman, Abbas urged him to continue to provide wise counsel for the development of humanity.

Also, Kalu congratulated Buhari on his 82nd birthday, acknowledging Buhari’s contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development.

He said: “Today, we celebrate a remarkable leader and statesman, former President Muhammadu Buhari, as he marks his 82nd birthday. “This milestone is a testament to his enduring legacy and commitment to the nation.”

Meanwhile, Zulum in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Dauda Iliys, praised Buhari for the leadership he provided during his stewardship of the country, adding that the efforts he made to strengthen the security architecture that has weakened Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

