Tinubu To Attend Mahama’s Inauguration As Ghanaian’s President

Share

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, depart Lagos for Accra, the capital of the Republic of Ghana, to attend the inauguration of President-elect, John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday, January 5, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga in Abuja.

Mahama, who served as the 12th president of Ghana between 2011 and 2017, was reelected in December 2024. He would succeed President Nana Akuffo-Addo( 2017-2025).

According to the statement, President Tinubu’s trip to Accra was at the invitation of the president-elect, who had visited the Nigerian leader earlier in December.

Mahama and Tinubu have a longstanding personal relationship, just like Nigeria and Ghana maintain a longstanding bilateral relationship.

The Nigerian leader, as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, would join other African leaders at the ceremony.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and other senior government officials would accompany the President on the trip.

Share

Please follow and like us: