Tinubu To Attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit In Saudi Arabia

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, which will focus on the current situation in the Middle East.

The Summit will commence on Monday, November 11, 2024.

According to a press release issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the summit is being held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and follows last year’s summit in the same Saudi city.

During the summit, the President is expected to address the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria’s strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

Nigeria would also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region.

Key officials including the Minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, would accompany the President.

Other members of the entourage are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.

After the conclusion of the summit, President Tinubu would return to Abuja.

Share

Please follow and like us: