Tinubu to attend inauguration of Faye as Senegal’s president

President Tinubu is scheduled to depart for Dakar, Senegal, today for the inauguration of Bassirou Diomaye Faye as President of the West African country. A presidential statement said Tinubu was invited to the event.

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government Chairman will join other regional leaders to witness the inauguration.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and other senior government officials.

Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the inauguration.

Faye was officially declared the winner of the March 24 presidential election.

The 44-year-old will replace Macky Sall, who ruled the nation for 12 years.