Tinubu To Attend G20 Summit In S’Africa, AU-EU Meeting In Angola

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for a two-nation visit to Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s first stop will be Johannesburg, where he will attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit. After the summit, he will proceed to Angola for the AU-EU summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, who also serves as the current President of the G20 group, invited his Nigerian counterpart to participate in 2025 edition. Similarly, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil had invited the Nigerian leader to Rio de Janeiro during his G20 presidency in 2024.

The G20 Summit, scheduled from Saturday, November 22, to Sunday, November 23, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, brings together leaders from the world’s top 20 economies, including representatives from the European Union, the African Union, and global financial institutions. The summit, themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” will feature plenary sessions focusing on inclusive and sustainable growth, leaving no one behind, building economies, trade, financing for development, and debt management; contributions to disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions, and food systems; and a fair and just future for all, including discussions on critical minerals, decent work, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings during the summit to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda and discuss regional and international peace, security, and development.

Following the G20 Summit, the Nigerian President will join other Heads of State and Government from the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) for the 7th AU-EU Summit, scheduled for November 24–25, 2025, in Luanda, Angola. The meeting will bring together young leaders, innovators, and civil society organizations to discuss shared challenges and provide recommendations on climate change, inclusivity in development, infrastructure, the digital economy, the creative industry, manufacturing, and agribusiness.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by top government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of both meetings.