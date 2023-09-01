Tinubu To Attend G20 Summit In India

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Saturday, September 9 jet out to New Delhi in India to attend the G20 Summit.

According to the statement issued by the presidency, Tinubu will join the Heads of state and government, and other delegates from the various member countries, as well as G20 invitees at the two-day Summit.

Dignitaries anticipated at the G20 summit include United States President, Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime, Minister Fumio Kishida, and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi.

The Delhi government has directed all government offices and educational institutions located in the city to remain closed as part of its summit preparations. Major traffic restrictions are in place, and security has been stepped up in the city.

The G20 or the Group of Twenty comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States) and the European Union.

It was established in 1999 against the backdrop of the late 1990s financial crisis that mostly affected East Asia and Southeast Asia, with the goal of securing global financial stability through the participation of middle-income nations.

G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

As a forum for international economic cooperation, it plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The G20 Presidency, which rotates annually among the members, is in charge of coordinating the G20’s operations, setting its agenda, and hosting summits. From December 1, 2022, until November 30, 2023, India is the President.

After India, Brazil will take over the G20 presidency in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.