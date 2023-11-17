Tinubu To Attend ‘G20 Compact With Africa’ Conference In Berlin

President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday depart from Nigeria to Berlin, Germany to attend the G20 Compact with Africa conference as he seeks to attract energy investments and infrastructure to boost trade in the country.

The conference, hosted by German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will focus on enhancing economic and business cooperation between African nations and G20 countries.

According to the statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, the President will also participate in the fourth G20 Investment Summit, co-hosted by the German government, where he will make a case for Nigeria as an investment destination.

READ ALSO:

Nigeria is seeking to boost investment rather than rely on debt to revive its economy which is weighed down by sluggish growth, record debt, double-digit inflation, foreign currency shortages and thefts of crude oil, its main export.

The statement which was titled ‘President Tinubu attends G20 ‘Compact with Africa’ conference in Berlin as energy, trade, and investment top agenda,’ was made available to New Telegraph in Abuja.

He added that during the conference, Tinubu will join other Heads of State and Governments of CWA member countries, bilateral partners, as well as Heads of International Organisations to deliberate on the immediate enhancement of economic and business cooperation to outline concrete measures to boost investments in critical areas such as energy, trade, infrastructure, and new technologies, among others.

Ngelale noted that the President will sustain his momentum in advancing the cause for foreign direct investment in Nigeria as he leads the country’s delegation to participate in the investment summit.

The visit is also President Tinubu’s “commitment to diplomatic reciprocity as the invitation to Germany from the German Chancellor is being honoured following the visit of the German Chancellor to Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria, from October 29 to October 30, 2023.”

The Nigerian delegation will follow up on productive meetings previously conducted with high-ranking representatives from German business organisations who were part of the official delegation of the German Chancellor to Nigeria.