Tinubu to Attend G-20 Summit

According to him, the President has already lined out meetings and engagements with world and business leaders to present available opportunities in Nigeria's critical sectors.

His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on September 9 to the 10th of this month. The focus of the Summit will be heavily predicated on the urgent need to attract foreign direct investment in-country and to ensure that we are able to mobilize private capital from around the world toward the development of Nigeria’s public infrastructure.

“In addition to that, we are focused on engagements that will be dealing with critical sectors of the national economy, involving steel development, involving electricity generation, transmission and distribution, involving shipyard building capacity, and involving several other industries, which we know to be labour intensive, to ensure that we can create as many jobs for our teeming youth population as possible.

“To this end, His Excellency Mr. President, will be meeting with a cross-section of heads of state as well as industrial leaders, Titans, chief executive officers of some of the world’s most valuable companies, particularly those of Indian origin.