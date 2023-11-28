Tinubu To Attend COP28 Climate Summit In Dubai

President Bola Tinubu will, on Wednesday, depart Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend the COP28 Climate Summit.

At the world leaders’ summit, which will take place on December 1 and 2, 2023, with the theme, ‘Unite, Act, and Deliver,’ President Tinubu will deliver a national statement, highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday, Tinubu will be accompanied by Senior Government Officials to the summit also known as the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28).

“Mindful of the severe impact of climate change on Nigeria, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks arising therefrom, President Tinubu will maximise the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges,” the statement partly read.

“The President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.

“The Nigerian delegation to COP28 will actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation.”