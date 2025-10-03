New Telegraph

October 3, 2025
Tinubu To Attend APC Chairman’s Mother’s Burial Saturday 

…to address northern church leaders

President Bola Tinubu will depart Lagos on Saturday for Jos, Plateau State capital, to attend the funeral prayers in honour of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the APC National Chairman, Professor Nantewe Yilwatda Goshwe.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President will later address Church Leaders across the North at the headquarters of the COCIN Church in Jos.

President Tinubu will return to Lagos on the same day after the visit.

