Tinubu To Attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit In S’Arabia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Saturday, January 11, 2025, depart from Abuja to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025), an international platform dedicated to advancing sustainable development and global collaboration.

The event, hosted by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, will take place from January 12 to 18.

Themed “The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress, “The summit will convene world leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore innovative strategies for achieving sustainability and socioeconomic development.

President Tinubu will use the opportunity to highlight his administration’s ongoing reforms, particularly in energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

During the event, the Nigerian leader will also engage with UAE leadership to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss mutual areas of interest.

Accompanying the President will be the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, alongside other senior government officials.

Since its inception over 15 years ago, ADSW has fostered impactful alliances and high-value agreements, making significant strides in the clean energy and sustainability agenda.

President Tinubu’s participation is part of Nigeria’s commitment to global efforts in building a sustainable future.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

