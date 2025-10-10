Tinubu To Attend 2025 Nigeria Diaspora Investment

President Bola Tinubu is set to attend the 8th edition of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit as the Special Guest of Honour.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

According to the NiDCOM boss, the event is scheduled to take place from November 11 to 13, 2025, in Abuja, which is an annual platform organised by NiDCOM aimed at mobilising investment from Nigerians abroad into the country’s economy.

“We are honoured that His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will once again serve as the Special Guest of Honour,” she stated.

Dabiri-Erewa further explained that since its inception in 2018, NDIS has grown in size and influence, attracting diaspora investors, government officials, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s key sectors such as real estate, healthcare, agriculture, ICT, energy, manufacturing, and creative industries.

She also revealed that the 2024 summit generated investment deals valued at ₦673m across various sectors.

“The last edition of the Summit, held in November 2024, showed just how much momentum NDIS has built over the years. It welcomed over 1,500 participants, both online and in person, including 236 investors, 1,197 business owners, and 168 government officials.

“These ideas were not just pitched but attracted about 168 deals worth about ₦673m. This shows how much momentum the Summit has built over the years.

“We anticipate the participation of distinguished business leaders, diaspora investors, policy champions, and creative icons who continue to inspire confidence in Nigeria’s potential,” Dabiri-Erewa added.