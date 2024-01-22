Tinubu To Appoint Princess Chetachi Ecton As Humanitarian Minister

A group, Youth Solidarity for Progressive Change (YSFPC) has called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Princess Chetachi Nwoga Ecton as the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

The group in a statement on Monday, signed by the convener, Benjamin Obasi, believed that Ecton’s diverse experience and outstanding track record make her the ideal candidate to fill the void left by the former minister.

While commending President Tinubu for his decisive action on alleged corruption within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation involving Betta Edu, said the core mission of this ministry is to provide effective leadership and coordinate both national and international humanitarian interventions.

He, however, bemoaned alleged corrupt practices in the ministry, adding that appointing the right individuals to the ministry would strengthen the humanitarian efforts of the Nigerian government.

The statement reads in part: As a youth movement, we are deeply troubled by the negative impact of such behavior from a top government official.

“Leadership demands placing the right individuals in crucial positions, considering various factors without bias. The Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Ministry requires expertise from the public sector, someone with a proven track record in humanitarian services, and a genuine passion for the needy, vulnerable, and downtrodden.

“We assert that to fulfill President Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, the welfare of the majority especially youths, women, and children must be a top priority. The leadership of the ministry should consist of individuals with the right skills and commitment.

“After extensive research in the humanitarian sector, we have found Princess Chetachi Nwoga Ecton as the most qualified candidate. As the president and founder of When In Need Foundation (WIN) & Every Life Matters Humanitarian Foundation (ELIMH), she boasts over 30 years of unwavering service to humanity.

Princess Chetachi Nwoga Ecton, a Nigerian Citizen, philanthropist, humanitarian, mother, farmer, and entrepreneur, has consistently demonstrated her passion for the downtrodden. Her remarkable work, reaching over 10 million households in Nigeria, is well-documented and verifiable in the public domain.

“We appeal to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to consider this passionate and caring mother, Princess Chetachi, for the appointment to the office of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The group also We also called on the executive governor of Imo state, Sen. Hope Uzodinma to support and recommend Princess Chetachi.

“To all traditional rulers, students’ unions, people with disabilities, widows, orphans, farmers, and beneficiaries of her humanitarian efforts, we urge you to voice your support for this selfless nominee. Together, let us ensure the prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”