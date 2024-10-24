Tinubu To Announce Cuts In Govt Expenses – Presidency

Share

Barring the last-minute change, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu is set to unveil significant measures aimed at reducing government expenses following the appointment and redesignation of his cabinet members.

Speaking in a statement issued on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said the announcement will be made on October 24.

Speaking on Arise TV, Onanuga emphasized that despite the recent additions to the cabinet, the Tinubu administration is serious about lowering the cost of governance.

He hinted at the imminent announcement, saying the reduction will begin with the ministers, aiming to demonstrate the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence.

He added, “It’s not about the size of the cabinet but about getting competent hands to drive the government’s agenda.

“Starting tomorrow, Nigerians will hear specific measures being taken to cut down government expenses.”

This move comes amid growing concerns over the economic challenges in Nigeria, with the government looking for ways to ensure efficiency while addressing the nation’s critical issues.

