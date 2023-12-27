Tinubu To Akume At 70: Don’t relent in your diligent service to Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday urged the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, not to relent in his diligent service to the nation as he turned 70. Tinubu gave the charge in a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in Abuja.

The President commended the SGF for his consistency and perpetual dedication to duty in coordinating the affairs of the government, noting his rich portfolio of leadership experience and laurels as governor, minister, senator and top-flight public servant, which he brought to bear in his current role. Tinubu celebrated Akume, extolling the temperance, affability, harmony and stability he consistently personifies as he coordinates activities both within and with other arms of government; making himself accessible, focused and dependable in bridging the divide between policy and implementation. “George Akume is one of the most reliable citizens this country can boast of.

The people of Benue have subscribed to his sterling leadership principles and leveraged his remarkable talent for so many years because of what he has always stood for. He will be with you on the best of days, and even most reliably, on the worst of days. The country has been blessed with the dedication and sure-handedness of Senator Akume,” the President said.