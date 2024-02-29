Tinubu to Afenifere: I’m Ready to Restructure, Clear Nigeria’s Debts

President Bola Tinubu has promised members of the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, that he will restructure, pay Nigeria’s debts and alleviate the poverty among citizens. The President also emphasised his commitment to leading Nigeria towards economic and social prosperity. ”Nigeria will survive the current economic challenges. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I requested the job, and I am not complaining about it. I take full responsibility. ”We are meeting our obligations to the international community. To lenders, we have not defaulted, and we are not going to default. We are navigating the twists and bends on the road to Nigeria’s prosperity,” the President affirmed. Tinubu, who said these when he visited the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in his Akure residence, the Ondo State capital, also assured the leaders of the Yoruba race that he was aware of the pains of Nigerians and was working towards alleviating them.

The spokesperson of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, who was at the meeting, said Tinubu, promised the leaders present that he was aware of the pains Nigerians are going through since the removal of subsidy from petroleum products. Fasoranti, in his speech made available to reporters after the meeting, noted: “In Yorubaland, we do not seek for any special treatment or unfair advantage. We know you are our own but you now belong to all Nigerians. “You know that since the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the Yoruba people, led by Afenifere, have been in the forefront of the campaign for the restructuring of Nigeria. It is now incumbent on you to address this issue of constitutional reforms with courage, fairness and determination.

“Since the removal of fuel subsidy, which was costing Nigeria 10 billion dollars yearly, the state governments have been receiving hefty allocations from the Federation Account. “Mr President should persuade the governors to allow this change of fortune for the states to reflect at the grassroots so that life can be better for our people. They should not just buy rice and yams for the people.” In his response, Ajayi quoted Tinubu as saying that when he took the oath of office, that he pledged his allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that he knows what he is facing. “I prayed for it, I danced for it, I campaigned for it and I got it. I know the enormous responsibility; so don’t pity me, Baba, just sit down and relax.”

“He (Tinubu) said that Nigeria is paying the loans, that the loans would be offset as soon as possible. He assured that Nigeria would very soon get out of the problem it is facing presently. “On the issues of restructuring, he said that he is aware of the need to restructure Nigeria but that proper foundation must be laid before bringing the restructuring in place; that if it is done in a rush without proper foundation, the restructuring may collapse very soon but it would be done. “On the hardship Nigerians are facing, he (Tinubu) appreciates the pains Nigerians are going through and said that very soon Nigeria will overcome it that is a matter of time; that the kind of the policies government is implementing will bring positive solution to the challenges.

“He (Tinubu) said that we should grow our foods. That we should eat the food we grow. Doing so would wean us from depending on foods from foreign sources; that a nation that fully depends on food from outside cannot get it.” Earlier, Tinubu had visited Owo to condole with the family of the late Governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The President, accompanied by Chiefs Baba Bisi Akande and Chief Pius Akinyelure, was received by the widow of the late Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu. During the visit, the President visited where the late governor was laid to rest. Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Chief Olayide Adelami, were also at the Akeredolu’s residence.