Tinubu To Address Nation On 65th Independence Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu is set to deliver a nationwide broadcast on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 7 a.m., in celebration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The broadcast will focus on the progress, achievements, and future direction of the country under the leadership of President Tinubu.

All television, radio stations, and electronic media outlets have been urged to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the live transmission.

READ ALSO:

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Nigeria celebrates its Independence Day on October 1 every year, commemorating the nation’s freedom from colonial rule in 1960.

2025 address by President Tinubu is expected to emphasize the government’s ongoing reforms, development agenda, and efforts to promote national unity and progress.