Tinubu To Address NASS Joint-Session On June 12, Confer National Honours On Lawmakers

President Bola Tinubu is to join the Senate and House of Representatives in a special joint-sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12, to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

The development was formally conveyed to lawmakers through an internal memorandum issued by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria yesterday.

According to the House spokesman, Akin Rotimi, the special joint-sitting is scheduled to hold at the House of Representatives Chamber, National Assembly Complex, commencing at 11:00 AM, with preliminary proceedings ahead of the arrival of President Bola Tinubu at 12:00 noon. Rotimi said the President will confer national honours on selected legislators during the event.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development.” President Tinubu is expected to attend the occasion as Special Guest of Honour and will deliver a presidential address to the joint-sitting.

He said the programme will also feature goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the National Assembly and the conferment of national honours on select legislators by Mr President.

“This represents a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey. It underscores the pivotal role of the National Assembly in safeguarding democratic values, fostering accountability, and advancing national development over the past 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.

“The House of Representatives urges all Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Democracy Day as a time for reflection, renewed patriotism, and commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous, and united nation.”

From 1999, when civil rule returned, the country celebrated Democracy Day on May 29, until it was changed in 2018. In June 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as the new date for the celebration of Nigeria’s democracy. The decision was to posthumously honour MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

