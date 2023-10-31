Tinubu: Time to work

With all impediments stashed in the dustbin of history, President Bola Tinubu must show that Nigeria as a country is his major responsibility. Henceforth, all enemies made during electioneering remain part of experience. The country is in need of a leader, not a ruler. Tinubu’s walk to the top was not an easy trip. A true statesman will look beyond the rough edges and move on. As President and Commander-in- Chief, the battle is clearly defined. The real enemies are the economy, insecurity, corruption and tribalism. Once Mr. President identifies these as obstacles that must be cleared, there will be clement weather. To stem this challenge, merit must not be compromised. From the boom of the petro dollars, the economy has been doomed in the last eight years. The decline did not start in 2015 but there were genuine efforts by previous administrations to keep the country afloat.

The immediate past regime took the country backwards with the speed of lightning. The task of rebuilding the country is paramount now and Tinubu must listen to the cries of citizens, not only the sweet voices of international financiers. It is easier to obtain loans than to repay them, the lure to go cap in hand borrowing money should not plunge distressed compatriots into eternal hardship. The President is lucky to have Nigerians in sensitive positions globally. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Mrs Amina Mohammed at the United Nations and Dr. Akin Adesina leading the African Development Bank, this is a plus. Constant consultations with these Big Three will help. Presently, the nation is living in a Voodoo Economy where imports flood the market. Even the ancient kingdoms practiced trade by barter which benefitted partners. The Federal Government must move from consumption to production. It is simple economics which does not need professional politicians to debate. Oil should not remain the mainstay of the economy. While other areas like agriculture, solid minerals and the blue economy are finetuned, our refineries must work. It is criminal for an oil giant to rely on imported fuel to meet local demands. Billions of dollars that should be in the national treasury are in the pockets of economic saboteurs.

A bouncing economy will fight insecurity. As many industries ceased to exist, opportunities were blocked for young men to be employed. This partly explains why militant groups are recruiting regularly. Some of the kidnappers are university graduates while terrorist groups offer hard currency to idle youths. In the South-East, the easiest way to restore calm is by releasing Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). The courts have given judgement in his favour, keeping him longer in detention will only create more chaos in the region. Tinubu must also balance his appointments. Former President Muhammadu Buhari has a record that must neither be equalled nor shattered by any leader. He chose not only people from his ethnic nationality but blood relations, for jumbo and sensitive positions. The end was a dead economy. Under Buhari, the injustice hit zenith when all heads of paramilitary agencies were picked from the Northern divide. Southerners were only allowed to act until a Northerner was fished out and confirmed as substantive Comptroller or Commandant General. Going the Buhari way will bury the nation. A multi ethnic nation cannot survive the dirty politics of lopsided appointments. The first five months of this administration favoured the South-West beyond tolerable limit of national cohesion. The President has enough time to strike a balance. Fixing Nigeria is not beyond Tinubu. If he faces the larger picture, posterity will crown him with laurels. Lagos politics should remain in Lagos. Jagaban is not a national title.

The President of Nigeria is the highest title in the land and he represents all – the good, the bad and the ugly. No Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other. Tinubu is the Father of the Nation. There are no prodigal children; there are no geo-political zones to be ostracized. The doors of Aso Villa should be open to all, like the Benin-Sagamu Expressway. Corruption goes beyond stealing our commonwealth. Tribalism, nepotism, favouritism, they all lie on the same bed of ignominy. We expect a departure from the past. The President has the key to a New Order, let him open the door. This is time to bring the various groups that make up Nigeria together. After the Supreme Court pronouncement, there are no inhibitions. Government is for the people. Many of those in power now have enough money to last a lifetime. Tinubu can make this country breathe again. Congratulations President Bola Tinubu.