Tinubu, Tijjaniyya Leaders Pray for Peace, Stability

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, observed the Juma’at alongside leaders of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Religious Movement, led by Khalifa Sheikh Muhammad Mahi Inyass, at the Aso Villa Mosque in Abuja.

During the prayers, the President Tinubu joined the clerics in seeking divine blessings, peace, progress, and stability for Nigeria.

Khalifa Inyass, son of the revered spiritual leader of the Tijjaniyya order, Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass, commended President Tinubu’s leadership and prayed for continued wisdom and success in steering Nigeria toward more remarkable development.

Khalifa Inyass told reporters after the prayers that the delegation, mainly from Senegal, was in Nigeria as part of the Tijjaniyya movement’s annual Inyass Maulud celebration.

He assured President Tinubu of the support and prayers of the Muslim Ummah, particularly the over 400 million followers across Nigeria, West Africa and beyond.

Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi, the eldest son of Tijjaniyya leader in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, and other leaders accompanied Khalifa Inyas.

