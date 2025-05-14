Tinubu: Tax Reforms To Boost Revenue, Fight Inefficiency

Share

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed that the ongoing tax reforms are aimed at boosting revenue generation and addressing inefficiencies in the country’s tax system. Speaking through his representative, Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, at the 27th Annual Tax Conference in Abuja yesterday, Tinubu outlined the government’s vision for a robust and transparent tax framework.

The president acknowledged that the theme of the conference, “Taxation for Development, Policies, Law, and Implementation,” is particularly timely, given the ongoing tax reforms that are central to Nigeria’s economic strategy under his leadership.

He further emphasised that a fair, transparent, and efficient tax system is not only vital for financing government activities but also for creating an environment of accountability, stability, and long-term economic development. “A central pillar of these reforms is taxation.

“I believe that a robust, transparent, and fair tax system is essential not only for financing government operations but also for creating an environment of accountability, stability, and long-term development,” Tinubu said.

He highlighted the creation of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which was set up to address critical issues such as tax multiplicity, improve coordination between federal, state, and local tax authorities, and curb revenue leakages.

“The committee was tasked with simplifying the tax system, broadening the tax base, curbing leakages, and ensuring alignment between fiscal policy and national development objectives,” Tinubu said.

He also noted that the government had successfully pushed for the passage of the Economy Stabilisation Bill, alongside four other key taxrelated bills, aimed at creating a more stable and coherent framework for domestic revenue mobilisation.

“These legislative interventions are designed to provide a stable and coherent framework for domestic revenue mobilisation,” he said, echoing the government’s commitment to reforming the tax system.

He further stated that leveraging technology and data analytics to enhance tax compliance is one of the key strategies being employed by the government. He mentioned that digitising tax processes has already shown positive results, increasing transparency and improving the overall efficiency of tax collection.

Vice President Kashim Shettima also reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to boosting revenue generation and tackling inefficiencies in the tax system through comprehensive reforms.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs in the office of the Vice President, Dr Tope Fasua, Shettima outlined the critical role of taxation in driving Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

The Vice President commended the leadership of the CITN for its continued efforts in shaping Nigeria’s tax ecosystem. Shettima emphasised that both taxpayers and tax administrators have a shared responsibility in ensuring the system’s success.

